10 Black Designers Providing Effective Face Masks
Photo: Instagram/@lookslikeavido
By Nandi Howard ·

No one would’ve guessed a month ago the entire world would be dealing with a pandemic. Yet, here we are quarantined and on a mandatory lockdown for at least another 30 days. At an alarming rate Covid-19 has hit at least 100,000 people in the United States making medical supplies including mask and gowns hard to come by. Medical professionals and citizens have had a hard time finding protective material and some online orders are backed up until May.

With the scarce number of supplies, a few Black designers have stepped up by providing masks to alleviate the shortage. Designers like Kerby Jean-Raymond used his Instagram platform to announce his contributions. The Brooklyn based creator turned his New York studio into a donation center and granted small business with financial support, while independent brand Six20 curated a 6 minute video detailing how to sew masks following the current CDC protocols.

Scroll below to see a few black designers on the frontline helping with Covid-19.

For more information about effective face mask visit www.who.int.

01
Samaria Leah
Photo: Instagram/@samarialeah
Shop Here
02
Duckie Confetti
Photo: Instagram/@duckie_confetti
Shop Here
03
Atira Lyons
Photo: Instagram/@atiralyons
Shop Here
04
David Avido
Photo: Instagram/@lookslikeavido
Shop Here
05
BonnieLove Boutique
Photo: Instagram/@blb_bonnieloveboutique
Shop Here
06
Six20
Photo: Instagram/@six20style
Shop Here
07
Noel B
Photo: Instagram/@noelbynoelb
Shop Here
08
Vanessa Street
Photo: Instagram/@vstreetfashion
More Info Here
09
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Photo: Instagram/@kerbito
More Info Here
10
Royal Monocracy
Photo: Instagram/@royalmonocracy
Shop Here
TOPICS: