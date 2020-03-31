Shop Matching Sets To Wear While Working From Home
By Nandi Howard ·

Who knew comfy sets would become and everyday essential but, here we are quarantined for at least another 30 days. While a t-shirt and leggings may do the trick just fine, there’s no harm in finding a cute set to sport for a living room look. Loungewear is the perfect way to introduce yourself to a new brand. From street wear labels to European fashion houses everyone has their hand in designing a sweatshirt or two.

While the next few weeks will be spent working from home and social distancing from coworkers and peers, there’s no harm in doing so in your most comfortable get-up (besides your pj’s). Perfect for running to the grocery store or picking up takeout (R.I.P. to dining in), a fleece or cotton set can save you from putting on “actual” clothes but gives you just enough coverage to comfortably move around.

Scroll through a few cozy selects to get you through quarantine.

01
Daily Paper Misty Rose Frack Tape Jacket
available at Daily Paper $101 Shop Now
02
Daily Paper Misty Rose Flair Tape Pants
available at Daily Paper $101 Shop Now
03
Heron Preston Baby Heron Hoodie
available at Heron Preston $520 Shop Now
04
Heron Preston СТИЛЬ Sweatpants
available at Heron Preston $430 Shop Now
05
Sarai Jumper
available at I Am Gia $68 Shop Now
06
I Am Gia Sarai Pant
available at I Am Gia $68 Shop Now
07
Voncre Electric Hoodie
available at Voncre $100 Shop Now
08
Voncre Electric Sweats
available at Voncre $100 Shop Now
09
Gucci G Rhombus Jacket
available at Gucci $2,500 Shop Now
10
Cherry LA Power Atelier Hoodie
available at Cherry LA $185 Shop Now
11
Cherry LA Power Atelier Sweatpants
available at Cherry LA $185 Shop Now
12
J Crew Vintage Cotton Terry Crewneck
available at J. Crew $70 Shop Now
13
J. Crew High-Rise Leggings
available at J. Crew $70 Shop Now
14
Universal Standard Natalie Jersey Sleep Set
available at Universal Standard $75 Shop Now
15
Off-White Black & White Athletic Jumpsuit
available at Off-White $350 Shop Now
16
Madhappy Women's Biker Tank
available at Madhappy $60 Shop Now
17
Madhappy Women's Biker Short
available at Madhappy $60 Shop Now
18
Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit
available at Everlane $90 Shop Now
19
Boohoo Oversized T-Shirt & Cycling Short Co-Ord Set
available at Boohoo $16 Shop Now
