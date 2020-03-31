Photo: Getty

Who knew comfy sets would become and everyday essential but, here we are quarantined for at least another 30 days. While a t-shirt and leggings may do the trick just fine, there’s no harm in finding a cute set to sport for a living room look. Loungewear is the perfect way to introduce yourself to a new brand. From street wear labels to European fashion houses everyone has their hand in designing a sweatshirt or two.

While the next few weeks will be spent working from home and social distancing from coworkers and peers, there’s no harm in doing so in your most comfortable get-up (besides your pj’s). Perfect for running to the grocery store or picking up takeout (R.I.P. to dining in), a fleece or cotton set can save you from putting on “actual” clothes but gives you just enough coverage to comfortably move around.

Scroll through a few cozy selects to get you through quarantine.