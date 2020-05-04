Black Women At The Met Gala Throughout The Years

The first Monday of May is always a special night in the fashion industry. Our favorite A-listers, which include models, artists, and industry insiders arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in their most avant-garde looks to celebrate a night of fashion.

Due to the current pandemic, however, all events throughout a majority of the summer are cancelled, which sadly includes this year’s Met Gala.

Each year in the most fashionable way, our favorite celebrities arrive to the museum dressed to correlate with the theme of the gala, sponsored by a designer and accompanied with an exhibit. Past themes included Alexander McQueen’s Savage Beauty and Schiaparelli and Prada’s Impossible Conversations. This year’s theme was titled About Time: Fashion and Duration, which followed 150 years of women’s fashion and was sponsored by Louis Vuitton. Despite the cancelled gala, which was slated to go down today, the exhibit will still open this October.

While Black women’s visibility at the Met Gala has been debatable throughout the years, we always come through slaying. Whether that’s Lil Kim’s alongside Marc Jacobs in 2005 or Rihanna’s iconic Guo Pei couture gown in 2015, the memories that Black women make at the Met Gala are unforgettable.

Scroll through a few of favorite our style moments on fashion’s biggest night.