Black Women At The Met Gala Throughout The Years

The first Monday of May is always a special night in the fashion industry. Our favorite A-listers, which include models, artists, and industry insiders arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in their most avant-garde looks to celebrate a night of fashion.
Due to the current pandemic, however, all events throughout a majority of the summer are cancelled, which sadly includes this year’s Met Gala.
Each year in the most fashionable way, our favorite celebrities arrive to the museum dressed to correlate with the theme of the gala, sponsored by a designer and accompanied with an exhibit. Past themes included Alexander McQueen’s Savage Beauty and Schiaparelli and Prada’s Impossible Conversations. This year’s theme was titled About Time: Fashion and Duration, which followed 150 years of women’s fashion and was sponsored by Louis Vuitton. Despite the cancelled gala, which was slated to go down today, the exhibit will still open this October.
While Black women’s visibility at the Met Gala has been debatable throughout the years, we always come through slaying. Whether that’s Lil Kim’s alongside Marc Jacobs in 2005 or Rihanna’s iconic Guo Pei couture gown in 2015, the memories that Black women make at the Met Gala are unforgettable.
Scroll through a few of favorite our style moments on fashion’s biggest night.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Ciara arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Tracee Ellis Ross attends "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tessa Thompson attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Recording artist Beyonce Knowles attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Lizzo attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/PA Images via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Janelle Monae attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MAY 7: Alicia Keys attends The COSTUME INSTITUTE Gala in honor of "POIRET: KING OF FASHION" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Jourdan Dunn attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Chanel Iman attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Iman attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.
UNITED STATES - MAY 02: Vanessa Williams is at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Costume Institute Gala. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MAY 4: Beverly Johnson attends THE COSTUME INSTITUTE GALA: "The Model As Muse" with Honorary Chair MARC JACOBS - INSIDE at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MAY 4: Tyra Banks attends THE COSTUME INSTITUTE GALA: "The Model As Muse" with Honorary Chair MARC JACOBS - ARRIVALS at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Fashion model Naomi Campbell at the Costume Institute Gala - Theatre de la Mode - December 3, 1990 at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Solange Knowles attends the 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Gabrielle Union attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zendaya attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
NEW YORK - MAY 02: Rapper Lil Kim attends the MET Costume Institute Gala Celebrating Chanel at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 2, 2005 In New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Singer Diana Ross arrives for "Goddess: Costume Institute Benefit Gala" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume April 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Actress Kerry Washington attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Yara Shahidi attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cardi B attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Winnie Harlow attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Lena Waithe attends "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Actress Taraji P. Henson attends "China: Through the Looking Glass", the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)