The Met Gala Might Be Postponed, But These Past Beauty Moments Live On

Photo: Getty

If you were looking forward to seeing celebrities grace the red carpet at

the Met Gala this May, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Today Anna

Wintour announced that the annual art, and fashion event, will not take place

as scheduled and is postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. Wintour

says it’s a responsible decision.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” shared Wintour.

