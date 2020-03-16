The Met Gala Might Be Postponed, But These Past Beauty Moments Live On

If you were looking forward to seeing celebrities grace the red carpet at the Met Gala this May, you’re going to have to wait a while longer. Today Anna Wintour announced that the annual art, and fashion event, will not take place as scheduled and is postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis. Wintour says it’s a responsible decision.
“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” shared Wintour.
So while will we wait for details surrounding the new date, relive our favorite beauty moment from the highly anticipated event below.
Ciara
Ciara
Nicki Minaja
Nicki Minaj
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz
Solange
Solange
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Cardi B
Cardi B
Zendaya
Zendaya
Issa Rae
Issa Rae
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox
Solange
Solange
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Kiki Layne
Kiki Layne
Lizzo
Lizzo
Lupita
Lupita Nyong'o