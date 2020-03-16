The Met Gala Has Been Postponed Due To COVID-19

Fashions arguably biggest night, also known as the Met Gala, has been postponed indefinitely. The Met Gala, which is always held on the first Monday of May at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art was scheduled to take place in New York City on May 4th. Unfortunately, the ultra luxe gala has fallen victim to the coronavirus cancellations.

A-listers from music to television and film to the fashion industry show up to the Met Gala in their most avant-garde ensembles. What seems to be one huge party for celebrities also celebrates the launch of a new exhibit that correlates to the gala – 2020’s being titled “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” which followed 150 years of women’s fashion and was sponsored by Louis Vuitton.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that during the COVID-19 outbreak, there should not be gatherings of more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks. With that ultimately landing around May 15th that made the Met Gala eligible for cancellation. This postponement comes after many speculated the Met Gala would be cancelled after the museum announced on Friday that it would be shutting its doors temporarily.

The Met Gala cancellation is just another hit to the fashion industry due to coronavirus. According to Business Insider, because of Italy’s lockdown, the luxury fashion market is expected to lose $45 billion in sales this year.

