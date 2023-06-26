Black Queer Fashion History Spotlight: Christopher John Rogers

Getty

Black Queer fashion history is yesterday, today, and tomorrow. In celebration of Pride Month, every week in June, we will spotlight the contributions of prolific Black queer fashion designers.

Christopher John Rogers founded his eponymous brand in just 2016. His success from an emerging designer to now is fast but not an overnight success. Dressing everyone from actors and musicians to fashion it girls and drag queens, he is a renowned American fashion designer who has captivated the industry with his bold and vibrant creations. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rogers’ developed a keen eye for fashion. His debut show referenced his upbringing in Southern Baptist churches. He went to Savannah College of Art and Design and graduated the same year he launched his brand. And ever since then, continues to leave his vibrant mark on the industry and the world at large.

Rogers knows how to design for a woman’s body like no other, yet the brand also has a devout queer and non-binary following. His garments often feature exaggerated silhouettes, voluminous shapes, and unexpected combinations of fabrics and textures. From billowing ball gowns to sleek tailored suits, each piece in his collections tells a story and commands attention. One of Rogers’ defining characteristics as a designer is his use of color. He fearlessly embraces bright and vibrant hues, creating an entrancing and empowering visual experience. CJR’s designs are a celebration of diversity and self-expression, encouraging wearers to be confident and unafraid to stand out.

Since launching his eponymous label, Rogers has gained significant recognition within the fashion industry. He was the recipient of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2019, the winner of the Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2021, and a LVMH Prize finalist. This all further solidified his position as a rising star. His designs have been worn by numerous celebrities and fashion icons to events and red carpets, including Michelle Obama, Zendaya, and Rihanna, who wore one of his designs to the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

As his influence grows, Christopher John Rogers is reshaping the fashion landscape with his audacious designs and commitment to inclusivity. His ability to push boundaries and create artful pieces that embrace individuality makes him a true visionary.

