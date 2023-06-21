Black Queer Fashion History Spotlight: James Flemons

PHLEMUNS

Black Queer fashion history is yesterday, today, and tomorrow. In celebration of Pride Month, every week in June, we will spotlight the contributions of prolific Black queer fashion designers.

James Flemons, a visionary designer who has an affinity for all things nostalgia, has made a significant impact on the fashion industry with his eponymous brand with a phonetic twist, Phlemuns. Known for his innovative approach to design and commitment to inclusivity, Flemons has established himself as a trailblazer in the world of fashion. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Flemons developed a passion for sketching clothing and the classic LA fashion around him. He honed his skills at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM). Soon enough as he was armed with knowledge and a unique perspective, Flemons launched his own brand, Phlemuns, in 2013.

What sets Flemons apart is his dedication to challenging traditional norms and redefining gender boundaries. His designs break free from conventional notions, embracing androgyny and allowing individuals to express their true selves without limitations. Phlemuns’ collections feature fluid silhouettes, bold colors, unconventional patterns, and cutouts that speak to his unique eye. In addition to his inclusive approach, Flemons is also committed to sustainability. He prioritizes ethical practices and strives to minimize the environmental impact of his brand. By using deadstock and recycled materials, he creates clothing that is both fashion-forward and environmentally conscious.

Flemons’ unique aesthetic has garnered significant attention and recognition within the fashion industry, with his designs featured in prominent publications and worn by several high-profile clients. The brand has also gained a loyal following among celebrities, including Solange, a long-time customer. His love of music and nostalgia informs his design process as he enters new realms and spaces where clothing isn’t, but he fills that space with his ideations.

James Flemons is more than just a designer; he is a force of change within the fashion world. His impact on the industry will undoubtedly continue to be felt for years. He stays outside the fashion industry’s norms and does his own things — a true artist in his own right.