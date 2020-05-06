10 Black Models With Unconventional Smiles

Twitter can be a bit much these days. Considering everyone is at home, the internet has turned into a dark hole that you can’t look away from. Everyday there is something to discuss and this week, a video from America’s Next Top Model Season 6 has surfaced where the judges weigh in on the contestant Danielle Evans not wanting to change the gap between her two front teeth.

This video, understandably, has made people question the sincerity of the show however it’s important to not shy away from the hardships black models had to face in 2006. Although our runways today are filled with melanin despite if its for genuine inclusivity or capitol gain, in 2006 there was very few models of color in the industry at all. While white models were twirling in freckles, chic haircuts, and tooth gaps, black models had to simultaneously be perfect and unconventional beauty wasn’t celebrated for us.

In the past few years, models like Slick Woods has dominated the industry with her bold smile while working for brands like Fenty Beauty, Jeremy Scott, and Laquan Smith. Her popularity along with the constant push for inclusivity in the fashion industry on all spectrums has allowed more models with unconventional smiles to flourish. What the small clip on Twitter doesn’t show, is Evans and the judges coming to agreement to keep her gap with a small adjustment. She went on to win season 6 and most recently signed with Elite Model Management at the end of last year.

Scroll below as we celebrate 10 Black beauties with unconventional smiles.