Black Girl Sneaker Influencers Drive The Sneaker Market—Let’s Celebrate Them
By Porsche Harwell ·

You’ve probably heard of Vashtie Kola, Aleali May, Olivia Kim, Melody Ehsani and Sanne Poeze. These women have smashed barriers in the sneaker world—creating ground-breaking collaborations with Jordan, Nike and Reebok just to name a few. Quick Black history fact: Kola was the first woman (including first Black woman) to have a sneaker collaboration with the Jordan brand in 2010. Her rendition of the Jordan 2 model, named “Vashtie Kola Lavender 2,” sent shock waves through the community. It was a riveting moment in time, a moment we want to see more of as countless women sneaker influencers continue to burst onto the scene. However, that was a decade ago. And though we’ve seen a considerable amount of collabs since then, it’s time to up the ante.

Instagram, hate it or love it, has served as a breeding ground for some of the best stylists in the industry. For a culture that had previously thrived through sneaker blogs, Instagram lets you look at your fave in a more personal way.  We can see what she’s wearing, what she’s copping in real time and what she’s had for breakfast—all at once. With the explosion of sneaker culture via social media and the influencers who drive the market, it’s widely recognized that Black women are not shown the love and respect they deserve. By love and respect, we also mean recognition and money. Our ladies, deserve a bag or three.

In March, we highlighted some of our favorite Black women sneakerheads in the game. From @thenotoriousKIA to @melissachanel, these women are constantly turning heads with how they style their shoes. Nevertheless, we need and deserve more! Check out some of my favorite Black women in sneaker culture and what collaboration I think they should spearhead:

Jess Lawrence (@jessylaw)
Jess Lawrence is a recent favorite of mine. After seeing her style her Nike Overbreak SPs, I’ve decided we need a collab with her name plastered all over. She tends to mix different silhouettes and patterns – we’d love to see that displayed in the shoe’s upper.
Sherlina Nym (@sherlinanym)
Sherlina Nym is a giant in the sneaker game! The woman has every sneaker known to man and because of her influence, she makes you feel like you can too. We see a Nike Air Force 1 collab – particularly the Sage model in a muted yellow tone with gold accents.
Vicky Logan (@victoriouslogan)
Vicky Logan, an OG in the beauty community, has really flourished in her personal style over the last couple years. Known for her colorful fits, we’d love to see a collab with the Air Jordan 1. A mix of lime green, blues and purples with some sort of reflective material screams Vicky. We’d honestly expect every color in the rainbow – done tastefully of course!
Anisa Dash (@anisa.dash)
Anisa Dash is the epitome of comfy cozy. Known for her perfectly layered fits, we’d love to see her collab with New Balance – particularly the 990 model (blame the DC in me). An extremely comfy shoe with neutral tones, a mix of tan, a deep cognac and a stark navy, would definitely embody her style.
