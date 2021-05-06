15 Sneakers To Add To Your Wardrobe This Spring

Spring is here. And while some are fully vaccinated and ready to hit the streets in their evening attire, others are still enjoying the cozy wave the pandemic brought along—and what now looks like is here to stay. Within the last year many industries took a hit due to COVID-19 but sneakers, in fact, stuck with its usual hypebeast status throughout. The market saw a continued increase in purchases and interest, keeping it completely afloat during a time where many businesses in fashion were struggling.

Now that “outside” is slowly, but surely opening back up, the sneaker influx has become embedded in day-to-day looks. Comfortability is key, and after a year of keeping our flyest attire in the closet, there are no rules when it comes to spring or summertime style. Whether you’re going out for a night out with friends or working from home, here are a few sneakers below to add to your shopping cart.