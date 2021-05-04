These Are The Hottest Streetwear Pieces To Buy Right Now
(Photo by Nataliya Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By Nandi Howard ·

No matter what your style aesthetic may be, nothing beats a cozy outfit that is chic and versatile. From trendy sweatsuits to bucket hats to watches, the streetwear spectrum is deep—and everybody wants a piece.

Nowadays, luxury designers are making more relatable products to adhere to the fruitful streetwear market. Instead of creating “safe” pieces, brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton are designing garments that relate to a cooler audience—mimicking designs from notable streetwear brands like Palace, Supreme, and Heron Preston. And if you can’t beat em, join them. Supreme collaborated with Louis Vuitton for a sold-out collection, while Fendi teamed up with the iconic ’90s brand Fila.

Check out our favorite streetwear items below.

01
Bottega Veneta Green Padded Cassette Bag
available at Ssense $2990 Shop Now
02
Stadium Goods Nike Dunk Low GS “Hyper Cobalt
available at Stadium Goods $170 Shop Now
03
Gucci Silver Small Gucci Ghost Ring
available at Gucci $235 Shop Now
04
Tier Johnny Pump Cross Shoulder Dress
available at Tier $150 Shop Now
05
Marine Serre Crescent Moon Sheer Top
available at Marine Serre $229 Shop Now
06
Who Decides War Thorned Who Decides War Tee
available at Fwrd $175 Shop Now
07
Marni Black Terrycloth Logo Sandals
available at Ssense $340 Shop Now
08
Mowalola Puff Puff Truck
available at Mowalola $70 Shop Now

