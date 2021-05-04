These Are The Hottest Streetwear Pieces To Buy Right Now

(Photo by Nataliya Petrova/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

No matter what your style aesthetic may be, nothing beats a cozy outfit that is chic and versatile. From trendy sweatsuits to bucket hats to watches, the streetwear spectrum is deep—and everybody wants a piece.

Nowadays, luxury designers are making more relatable products to adhere to the fruitful streetwear market. Instead of creating “safe” pieces, brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton are designing garments that relate to a cooler audience—mimicking designs from notable streetwear brands like Palace, Supreme, and Heron Preston. And if you can’t beat em, join them. Supreme collaborated with Louis Vuitton for a sold-out collection, while Fendi teamed up with the iconic ’90s brand Fila.

Check out our favorite streetwear items below.