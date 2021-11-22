The Best Black Friday Sales From The Hottest Emerging Fashion Designers
By Greg Emmanuel ·

What’s the best part about the holiday season? One could say it’s quality time with family and friends or home cooked meals, and while both are certainly great holiday perks, if you ask us, the Black Friday sales hold the top spot. Some of the greatest deals take place during this period, and only happen once a year – it’s the perfect time to conquer holiday shopping for gifts and an opportunity to treat yourself too. However, if you’re not a fan of going out to join the frenzy of excited shoppers, there are plenty of brands and designers that host their sales online – especially emerging designers

Now, let us tell you why the sales from emerging designers are some of the best on the market. First, these designers are not just promoting their clearance section during this time because there is more than likely no clearance section – they’re offering discounts on the good stuff. Shoppers get to buy the brand’s latest collections at a reduced price, which is a rare opportunity. Also, while shopping from emerging designers, you discover some of the hottest, new designers out there as they are the ones bringing innovation and newness to the market.

We’ll let you see for yourself – shop the best deals from emerging designers ahead.

Mia Vesper
From today through Cyber Monday, Mia Vesper is having a sale up to 50% off on womenswear and unisex RTW styles.
Muehleder
Starting November 25th at 9PM EST, Muehleder will offer 25% off sitewide and 50% off sale items until November 26th at 11:59PM EST.
RU By Rupal
On Black Friday, Ru by Rupal will have a 30% off sale on their Kali Maxi Dress, along with 50% off all swimwear.
Seventh Floor
Seventh Floor will offer 20% off all accessories, including this leather cardholder, through Cyber Monday.
Supervsn
Starting November 25th, Supervsn will offer a site-wide sale offering 50% off all items. Friday the sale will drop to 40% off and Saturday will be 30% off.
Suite XVI
Suite XVI is having site-wide sale offering 50% off everything through Black Friday. Shop their vibrant knit dresses, jumpers, denim, and much more.
Jae Lenee
Starting Black Friday at 12AM EST, Jae Lenee will offer 35% off all items through Cyber Monday at 11:59PM EST. Mark the dates to shop the brand’s beautiful sustainable designs.
Nalebe
On Black Friday, Nalebe will be offering 20% off their Spring/Summer 2022 designs.
Concept26 Fine Jewelry
Starting November 26th through November 29th, Concept26 will be offering 20% off everything online – discount will automatically be applied at checkout.
Piece By Piece
On Black Friday, Piece By Piece will offer up to 25% off all items on their website – a range of hoodies, t-shirts, sweaters, and accessories.
