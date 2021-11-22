If you’re in the gift-giving mood and eager to get to start shopping for your friends that love beauty products, then you’ll want to get your hands on everything that Glossier has to offer on their website— especially the gift sets.

The cult beauty brand known for its quality products is offering huge deals before Black Friday. While the company doesn’t normally mark down the prices on their most popular items, the new and exclusive items are discounted at prices that will have you filling up your cart.

For a limited time, Glossier has exclusive holiday gift sets that are everything for your loved one’s self-care needs!

Three distinct lips in a festive Cranberry shade that’s only available during the holidays, packaged in an embossed box for giving or receiving.

The nutritious Bath Pods and Orange Blossom Neroli Mini Candle will transport you to a pleasant, Neroli-scented sanctuary in the comfort of your own tub.

Glossier also has gift sets that will save you $10 or more!

When you adore The Makeup Set but want to do a bit more, try these four products (flexible concealer + crystal-effect highlighter + sparkling cream eyeshadow + sheer matte lip color).

The official Black Friday with 20% off deals begins between November 25 and November 29 at 11:59 PM PST. In addition to the Black Friday deals, Glossier is also encouraging shoppers to sign up for early access to the sale. Our advice, get your credit cards coins together and hurry over to Glossier.com