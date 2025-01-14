The Black Designers Showing At New York Fashion Week This Fall

Getty Images

The preliminary official CFDA New York Fashion Week calendar has arrived. Recent seasons have led to buzzy trends and also fanfare that felt well-needed for the global destination. Taking place from February 6 through the 11th, the current fall 2025 calendar spans 54 shows and presentations including the return of Calvin Klein Collection to the schedule. A few designers will also have their collections available through private appointments.

The kick-off includes Brandon Maxwell’s presentation, while the closing show is the slot filled by the CFDA’s chairman Thom Browne. This upcoming season features a few returning Black designers that feel fitting like Sergio Hudson and LaQuan Smith. Both of these designers are favorites of celebrities and we’re also regular attendees of their shows. Some additions to the scheduling are downright exciting. Take, for instance, Christopher John Rogers who is back in the mix on the opening day, February 6.

Notably, Tia Adeola will also be presenting her latest collection, her return is sure to be an exciting addition to the calendar. A. Potts who previously presented at the Harlem’s Fashion Row event last September will be showcasing his newest pieces at New York Men’s Day.

Below take a look at each of the Black designers that are on the official NYFW calendar.

February 6: Christopher John Rogers

Largely known for his fantastical take on women’s ready-to-wear Christopher John Rogers is returning to NYFW. His design codes often ether into dreamy territory. Rogers typically releases pieces that evoke joy: stripes, exquisite neon greens and yellow, and at times millennial pink. Whether appearing in the form of a gown, or a pair of flared trousers, the designer’s modus operandi never disappoints.

A. Potts

Aaron Potts, the designer behind A. Potts is renowned for his ability to piece together separates that are utilitarian-inspired. Denim is a go-to texture that Potts leans on to present his seasonal take on menswear and womenswear. This time around at NYFW he will present during New York Men’s Day.

February 7: Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson relies on his muses to inspire him for many of his eponymous women’s collections. The designer, based in Los Angeles looks to women of the past too. He’s previously shared that titans icons like Bianca Jagger have moved him creatively. Blazers, workwear, and decadent bustiers are what Hudson has become associated with as of late.

February 9: Tia Adeola

Tia Adeola knows how to keep those who attend her presentations entertained. Whether providing a glimpse into key Renaissance periods or utilizing lace materials in interesting ways the Nigerian designer is always experimenting. Adeola’s craft has built her a robust, niche following over the years which prove that her design capabilities are needed in this current era of fashion.

February 10: Diotima

Rachel Scott of Diotima takes pleasure in designing exquisite pieces crafted from knitted materials. The skilled Jamaican artisans she works with bring her innovative designs to life. What is most enjoyable about Diotima is how the brand comes across as boundless. Each season in New York the whimsical offerings are usually the talk of the town.

Luar

Raul Lopez’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation for his brand Luar which was held at Rockefeller Center in NYC was well-attended. The house has become a mainstay in the NYFW official calendar. The lack of limitations associated with Luar points to why. High-padded shoulders, sheer separates, and interesting footwear plus accessories are codes that are at the core of Luar.

LaQuan Smith

There is always an air of sensuality in the designs created by LaQuan Smith. His unabashed approach to creating womenswear has led to the growth of his brand over the years. Since his customer is the high-powered and ultra-busy New Yorker Smith often leans on form-fitting separates and sexy going-out outfits.

February 11: Frederick Anderson

Frederick Anderson’s creations are expressive and typically inspired by cultural inclinations. For his Spring/Summer 2025 collection, he pulled from visions of North African sunsets. What ensued was a palette consisting of black, bright orange, and also red. Resplendent gowns, see-through ensembles, and more hit the runway too.