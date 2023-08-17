Thebe Mbedu, Normani & Kelly Rowland Shine In Black-Owned Brands

Austin Malema

Supporting Black-owned brands may have died down as a trending topic, but it hasn’t in real life. We are dedicated to telling our audience what up-and-coming designers they should be supporting—rallying behind a Black-owned brand, whether by buying products or reposting their work on social media, goes a long way. Separately, when celebrities wear these fashion lines, it helps them grow exponentially; that’s why seeing their public support is particularly exciting.

We have a few great looks we’ve enjoyed from celebrities wearing Black-owned fashion houses, from swimwear to luxury gowns. Normani wore her friend Lori Harvey’s new swimwear brand YEVRAH and looked terrific in the earthy green bikini. While singer Yaya Bey wore a colorful knit hat by EDAS. Singer Victoria Monét stunned in a leather look by Theophilio. Below you might become inspired to purchase a piece or two by these skilled designers we also can’t get enough of.

Normani Wearing YEVRAH

The “Motivation” singer always looks good, but she was gorgeous in this YEVRAH bikini and matching skirt for the brand’s star-studded launch party. Normani is showing us she supports her friend and does it by wearing Lori Harvey’s eponymous line.

Yaya Bey Wearing EDAS

Brooklyn-based singer Yaya Bey wore an EDAS Crochet Brimmed Hat for her recent Colors performance. The hat tied in her whole ‘fit perfectly. Her soulful voice and essence felt elevated through her look as she paired the cap with a denim jumpsuit, a grill, and sleek gold jewelry including stacked arm cuffs, earrings, and necklaces.

Victoria Monét Wearing Theophilo

Victoria Monét’s all-leather Theophilio ensemble styled by Timothy Luke was to die for. The A-line maxi skirt worn for her press run was designed by Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson. The skirt was paired with a leather bra and bag in jet black and to finish off the look, she wore strappy black heels.

Thuso Mbedu Wearing Thebe Magugu

For a day in the city actress Thuso Mbedu wore a hot pink pleated dress by Thebe Magugu. Styled by Chloe Andrea Welgemoed, Mdedu kept the day going in another look by the brand: an off-the-shoulder tan and blue dress that looked like a deconstructed trench coat. Her last look of the night was a deep turquoise blue blazer dress by Magugu which was paired with crocodile textured thigh-high boots.

Kelly Rowland Wearing LaQuan Smith

Kelly Rowland wore a LaQuan Smith suede brown cutout dress for a shoot, and in her words on her Instagram caption, “It’s giving.” She looked divine in the dress, and it fit like a glove. The singer posed effortlessly in the dress, showing us plunging side cutouts and a high neck detail. She let the dress be the star of the show with her simple gold bangle bracelets and gold sandal peeking underneath.