Billy Porter And Other Famous Black Men Who Have Embraced Gender-Fluid Fashions

Gender-fluid fashion may still be a slightly new conversation and concept to the masses, but there have been Black men comfortable enough in their skin expressing themselves in adrogynous fashions before it became mainstream. One of them of course, being Billy Porter.

Porter recently reflected on singer Harry Styles’ American Vogue cover for the 2020 December issue, for which the singer was recognized as revolutionary for wearing a dress. “I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time.” Porter said in an interview with The Sunday Times of London. “I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do,” he added. “I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight.”

So in celebration of Black men long being fearless with their looks, we’ve gathered some gender-fluid fashion icons whose style knows no bounds.