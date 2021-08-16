Big Latto And Icon Swim Team Up For A Sassy Swimwear Collection

Icon Swim

Georgia-based swimwear company, Icon Swim, is teaming up with one of our favorite Georgia peaches – Big Latto. Together, they have created a collection of swimwear that allows you to show off your curves and embrace your summer body. The assortment includes various styles: bikinis, cover up shorts, monokinis, and beach dresses.

As Latto continues to evolve into her next chapter as a global artist, she is prioritizing her brand’s elevation and remaining authentic. With her latest collab you can see some of that shine through as the swimwear was designed with a refined eye to embody classy and sassy at the same time.

Icon Swim’s partnership with Big Latto also symbolizes their efforts to highlight her as an icon of today. And once you see the collection, you’ll see they did an excellent job capturing Big Latto’s essence.

The collection is available for purchase now at iconswim.com. Prices range from $18 to $35 – a deal you don’t want to miss.