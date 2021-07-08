6 White-Hot Swimsuits To Make Your Honeymoon Sizzle

Instagram/Andrea Iyamah

Summer is in full effect. And after being cooped up for more than a year, we all can use a vacation—especially brides-to-be and newlyweds who were forced to rethink their wedding and honeymoon plans.

Now that it’s safe to travel, brides-to-be can now get to their fantasy destination and relish in the crisp blue water and pure white sand with the love of their lives. So what does a newly wedded woman wear to celebrate her nuptials in style? We spoke to stylist Taji De Souza, who revealed that, contrary to belief, red isn’t the only hue that sizzles in beach attire.

“White bathing suits are perfect for bride-to-be or honeymoon getaways because they compliment any skin tone, and can be flattering to most shapes and sizes,” says the founder of Fashion Coffee Wardrobe Styling Service. “In 2021, what better way to symbolize the beginning of a new chapter than with a hot white number outside of the chapel?”

If you’re wondering what style of bathing suit you should wear while laying poolside or beach lounging, De Souza explains, “It is the one-piece suits that are a sight to be seen! From cutouts and one-shoulder to pieces with drawstrings, there are so many ways to make your bathing suit stand out in a crowd.”

De Souza offers these tips when selecting that white-hot sizzler:

Add accessories like visors, scarves, or aviator sunnies to give your look a unique twist.

Blushmark.com Beryl Hhorum White Visor Hat, $9.99

Opt for chunky slides, square-toe sandals, or strappy sandals to dress up your bathing suit and add a little oomph!

CocoBlueshoes.com Amalfi Coast Sandals (Ivory), $25

If you are looking for the perfect cover-up to wear, shop for looks that feature florals, stripes, polka dots, or tie-dye. Even light shades of blue can add a little tradition to the look.

Blushmark.com Lucy Elsie White And Butterfly Print Bikini (XS-XL), $23.99

This season, bamboo bags are all the rage. It is just what you need to carry your necessities and add pizzazz to your resort-style.

Syara Milan Boutique Arc- Half-moon | Bohemian Bamboo Wooden Summer Beach Tote Bag, $59

Need a few ideas before you go swimsuit shopping? Check out the list we’ve curated that will help any bride-to-be make a splash!

Plus Appliques One-Piece Swimsuit

Roman One Piece

Gabifresh Wrap Sash One-Piece Swimsuit

The Bailey

Nisi Ivory One-Piece Swimsuit

Andrea Iyahmah NISI IVORY ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT (Sizes XS- XXL) $170

Oasis