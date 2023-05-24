Beyoncé Wears A Custom Head-To-Toe Brandon Blackwood Look For Renaissance Tour

GETTY IMAGES

In just a few years short of a decade, Brandon Blackwood has accomplished what a slew of designers have dreamt of their whole lives — dressing Beyoncé in a custom look. What better way to start off the week than announcing that you designed not only a dress for the most important figure in music and the tour of the century but also the accessories? A full head-to-toe look! There is none; Brandon Blackwood won. The designer took to his Instagram last night to thank his team, saying, “This is a dream come true cousins. I can’t believe it.” It’s a “pinch-me” moment that will actually live in fashion and music history—because, as we know, Beyoncé is always in the business of making history. According to CBS News, her global tour is reported to make upwards of $2 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour. And along the way, Bey is giving designers a chance at not just “exposure” but a chance to solidify their hard work with physical affirmation.

For the tour’s Sunderland, U.K. stop, Beyoncé debuted the Blackwood original. The dress, a blue, asymmetrical gown with a deep side slit, was obviously made with immense amounts of love by Blackwood and his team. The powder blue gown adorned Beyoncé’s curves with an elegant one-shoulder that highlighted her decolletage perfectly. In certain light, the dress looked like it was having an ombre effect due to the sheen fabric of the dress. To accompany this luxurious dress with its incredibly long train, only fit for a queen, she also wore matching gloves in the same sheer fabric and powder blue color.

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Blackwood’s manifestations would come to fruition, he’s had a really good few years under his belt with his bags and continued to branch out, venturing into more. He’s given us advice before, saying, “don’t be afraid of the no’s, they are always a redirection to exactly where you’re supposed to be.” He founded his brand in 2015, this is not an overnight success story, this moment was years in the making.