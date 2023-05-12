Brandon Blackwood Drops First Swimwear Collection

Brandon Blackwood/Conor Cunningham

Brandon Blackwood did what needed to be done with this new swimwear collection full of vibrant colors and styles fitting for multiple shapes and sizes. The designer has always been about inclusion, and to see it done in the realm of swim is so exciting. We were almost all ready for summer, but now we need a Brandon Blackwood swimsuit. The expansion into swimwear was a “natural step for the brand,” the New York-based designer tells ESSENCE. “It’s a category we see in so many of our customers’ social media accounts. I figured our customer was going to buy a Spring Summer bag…why not get the full look from us. A new category is always exciting, and the brand only grows when you put yourself out there. I can’t wait to see how much they love the pieces!”

We all know and love the brand, so this expansion is just icing on the cake. Now we can have a head-to-toe Brandon Blackwood look for summer vacation. The collection was inspired by/an expansion of the brand’s Spring Vault Collection ’23, so the swimsuits naturally come in the colors of their best-selling bags in hot pink, baby blue, bright orange, and neutrals like black and brown. There’s even a twist of the popular bamboo hoop remixed as the closer clasps for the swimsuits.

A new category for summer was part of the plan, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t hard. The designer candidly told ESSENCE, “I was completely out of my comfort zone. Small accessories and handbags are what I really feel comes easy to me, but I think that’s where the excitement began. Launching a new category is like learning a whole new skill. It’s exciting, it’s fun, and it sort of keeps your creativity expanding. I know the cut, shapes, and styles my customers love, and I made sure to build off of that. Moreover, it was fun traveling to Portugal and Turkey, visiting factories, and working closely with them to get the best product. It’s been a great experience, and I can’t wait for round 2 of swim!”

You can shop the collection today on brandonblackwood.com and Kith Miami. Sizes range from XS to XXL.