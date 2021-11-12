This Week’s Best Dressed Celebrities
Instagram/@complex
By Greg Emmanuel ·

It looks like the style theme for this week was glamour. Celebrities dressed in feathers, fur, sparkling gowns, tuxedos, and alluring jewels to attend red carpets, Missy Elliot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star reveal, and the CFDA Awards. Complex also hosted their annual festival, ComplexCon, in California, where Rihanna was spotted serving effortless style in a red Maximillian top and matching mini skirt. Zendaya wowed us in red too when she accepted her Fashion Icon of the Year Award — and yes, Law Roach was right by her side in matching braids and the most stylish ensemble. 

See all of the best dressed celebrities ahead in this week’s list.

01
Naomi Campbell
Instagram/@Naomi
02
Adut Akech
Instagram/@adutakech
03
Kali, Latto, Monica
Instagram/@latto777
04
Karreuche, Latoia Fitzgerald, Kehlani
Instagram/@latoiafitzgerald_
05
Palom Elsesser, Bethann Hardsion, Aurora James, Zazie Beetz
Instagram/@aurorajames
06
Law Roach
Instagram/@luxurylaw
07
Naomi Campbell
Instagram/@Naomi
08
Rickey Thompson
Instagram/@rickeythompson
09
Rihanna
Instagram/@complex
10
Megan Thee Stallion
Instagram/@theestallion
11
Ryan Destiny
Instagram/@scotlouie
12
Naomi Campbell
Instagram/@naomi
13
Coi Leray
Instagram/@coileray
14
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross
15
Lil Nas X
Instagram/@lilnasx
16
Rajon Rando
Instagram/@dexrob
17
Ciara
Instagram/@kollincarter
18
Zendaya
Instagram/@zendaya
19
Keke Palmer
Instagram/@keke
20
Tracee Ellis Ross
Instagram/@traceeellisross

