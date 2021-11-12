It looks like the style theme for this week was glamour. Celebrities dressed in feathers, fur, sparkling gowns, tuxedos, and alluring jewels to attend red carpets, Missy Elliot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star reveal, and the CFDA Awards. Complex also hosted their annual festival, ComplexCon, in California, where Rihanna was spotted serving effortless style in a red Maximillian top and matching mini skirt. Zendaya wowed us in red too when she accepted her Fashion Icon of the Year Award — and yes, Law Roach was right by her side in matching braids and the most stylish ensemble.

See all of the best dressed celebrities ahead in this week’s list.