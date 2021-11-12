It looks like the style theme for this week was glamour. Celebrities dressed in feathers, fur, sparkling gowns, tuxedos, and alluring jewels to attend red carpets, Missy Elliot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star reveal, and the CFDA Awards. Complex also hosted their annual festival, ComplexCon, in California, where Rihanna was spotted serving effortless style in a red Maximillian top and matching mini skirt. Zendaya wowed us in red too when she accepted her Fashion Icon of the Year Award — and yes, Law Roach was right by her side in matching braids and the most stylish ensemble.
See all of the best dressed celebrities ahead in this week’s list.
Naomi Campbell
Adut Akech
Kali, Latto, Monica
Karreuche, Latoia Fitzgerald, Kehlani
Palom Elsesser, Bethann Hardsion, Aurora James, Zazie Beetz
Law Roach
Naomi Campbell
Rickey Thompson
Rihanna
Megan Thee Stallion
Ryan Destiny
Naomi Campbell
Coi Leray
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lil Nas X
Rajon Rando
Ciara
Zendaya
Keke Palmer
Tracee Ellis Ross