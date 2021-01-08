The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

READ MORE LESS

As we celebrate the new year, for anyone who loves all things fashion, there’s no better way to commence a fresh start than looking your best. This being only the first full week of 2021 didn’t of course come without havoc from the controversial U.S. election, but for content creators that didn’t stop some of our favorite Instagram pages from posting. Justly, these post incited the motivation we needed to advance any future style moments.

Last year, the unprecedented pandemic shaped fashion. From cancelling most in-person interactions and adjusting to strict work-from-home orders and mandatory mask stipulations, there was confusion and arguably still a blurring line on what to wear on a day-to-day. However, with a little more knowledge and resources on how to maneuver through COVID-19, creatives kicked off the new year in the coziest winter threads. This week while scrolling on our feed, these pages mastered the art of layering. From bucket hats to leather coats to puffer montages, here’s what we double-tapped over the last few days.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.