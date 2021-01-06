Armed Trump Supporters Storm U.S. Capitol To Stop Electoral Vote Count

Supporters of President Trump have stormed the Capitol building as lawmakers counted the votes from November 3 presidential election.

Trump supporters have taken the Senate floor https://t.co/Cmq3tYBrU9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

According to CNN, one woman has been shot.

According to a 2:12 pm tweet from NBC news reporter Frank Thorp, the mob is currently on the floor of the Senate. Congressmen and women are hiding behind furniture as they shelter in place. There was a request made for the deployment of the National Guard and as of 3:37 pm EST, it has been approved.

I just talked to CJCS Chairman Mark Milley. National Guard troops have been approved. They are already in coordination with DC law enforcement in order to restore order. Army Secretary McCarthy confirmed the same to House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith. — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) January 6, 2021

“I just talked to the [Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff] Mark Milley,” U.S. rep Elissa Slotkin wrote on Twitter. “They are already in coordination with DC law enforcement in order to restore order. Army Secretary McCarthy confirmed the same to House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith.”

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 6: Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and other members take cover as protesters attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

This come just as it is being confirmed that Democratic candidates Reverend Raphael Warnock, who will be Georgia’s first Black Senator, and Jon Ossoff, are the projected winners of their respective races in the runoff elections held in Georgia. This was an important win for Democrats, as the Senate will now be split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. Madam vice president-elect Harris will serve as the tie-breaker, giving the Democrats the lead.

Additionally, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell will step down as the majority leader of the Senate.

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

As city officials prepare for the continued violence and riots, Washington D.C. has announced a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

President Trump has spoken about the storming via Twitter. “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE [a presumed reference to Republicans] are the Party of Law & Order.” He then added, “[R]espect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

