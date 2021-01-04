Work From Home Wardrobe Tips To Live By In 2021
Photo: Getty
2021 is finally here and as the world gradually accepts that the pandemic is something that with time will be more manageable, our lives have adjusted and normality has seemingly settled. Depending on your location, the work from home mandate has continued since the beginning of last year while others have had the choice to work in the office or their days have been adjusted.

Despite the difference in companies in-office polices, there’s a large number of individuals who have fallen accustomed to their at home working routine and with that, comes a new-and-improved business casual module. Considering social gatherings have been limited style collectively has never been so relaxed however, that’s no excuse to totally ditch a work from home OOTD.

It doesn’t have to be the complete work style moment that you once graced the office with, (although it could be) but it wouldn’t hurt to pull out your favorite dress or pair of leggings for a mental health boost. This year as many companies are adjusting the dates on when a full staff return will make its way, in the meantime, a work from home style routine can make those days at home slide by a little bit faster. Below are a few work from home wardrobe tips to live by in 2021.

01
Don’t Think About It Too Much
Comfortability is key when working from home so don’t feel bad when you just cant pick anything but your favorite sweats.
02
Have Fun With It
There’s always those few pieces in your closet that you may feel are too loud to wear out but too good to give away. Now is the perfect chance to pull out that funky select and strut around the house.
03
A Nice Jewelry Select Saves The Day
When you day calls for back to back zoom meetings, a cute pair of earrings may be all you need to brighten up your face.
04
Athleisure Wear Makes You Feel Good
A workout look may not adhere to in office dress codes but luckily in your home, you make the rules. A curve hugging fit may be all the confidence you need to get through the day.
05
A Risque Queen
When you feel like celebrating throw on a sexy slip or your favorite bra and underwear and live in the gratitude of working from your sanctuary.
