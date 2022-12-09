Home · Fashion

The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

ESSENCE's weekly roundup of the best looks on social media right now.
@gezellerenee
By Danielle Wright ·

This week we had the most Friday-est Wednesday or Monday-est Thursday ever, which perfectly describes the intriguing outfits creatives brought. With the holidays in full swing, usually, we’d see some form of reds, greens, or blues that signify this time of year, but instead, spring, summer, and even fall trends aren’t ready to end their season. 

It’s bizarre that some pieces are being worn in December, and maybe climate change is at fault. Lengths were a big trend this week, with layers of oversized jackets, sweaters, and tops, as well as a few mini skirts and dresses. Yellow, a spring staple swatch, stands out in our list, worn on a sequin party dress, a religious long sleeve, and a fabric-manipulated tunic-turned top. This week, bustling patterns have also had a role, from abstract blends and stripes to CJR’s cyber dots and Ed Hardy drawings. And while the garments were giving, the shoes were responsible for a genius boost like the Telfar x UGG collaborative boots and metallic knee-highs, to silver runners and tri-color Balenciaga sneakers. 

Two weeks out from Christmas, and we haven’t seen any traditional color palettes, outfits, or heels from creatives, but maybe the holiday spirit hasn’t hit just yet. Regardless of when it does, Black creatives once again push the boundaries of fashion and streetwear toward a seasonless state. 

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@tia.monaee
@tia.monaee
02
@thesevynsinclair
@thesevynsinclair
03
@melissabon
@melissabon
04
@lucius_firmin
@lucius_firmin
05
@kimberlyskinny
@kimberlyskinny
06
@jessylaw
@jessylaw
07
@_shainarene
@_shainarene
08
@blackmaroccan
@blackmaroccan
09
@gezellerenee
@gezellerenee
10
@itorianna and @jmulan
@itorianna and @jmulan
