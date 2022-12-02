Cozy Soles: A Winter Shoe Guide

Footwear can really make or break a look, and as we’re approaching the colder weather getting new boots is much needed to revamp a winter wardrobe. Sometimes a good black boot is what you need, and other times a really fun, colorful, or even patterned boot is necessary. You might be an on-the-town girl or maybe someone who is only seeking comfort but still want to come off as a little put-together. We’ve come up with a guide to a few of our favorite spots to purchase winter shoes for every type of girl. From the brands you know and love to maybe a new name or even a brand you never thought to look at, here they are below.

Telfar Uggs

At this point, if you haven’t thought about getting these collaboration boots, what are you waiting for? Cozy meets fly with these for the winter time.

Ganni Boots

Thigh-highs are the way to go if you’re living a little on the edge with an outfit—maybe a short dress and trenchcoat over it. These boots give booked and busy, and no time for cuffing.

Hunter Boots

Classic Hunter boots are essential that could be a great addition to your winter show rotation. There’s great traction on these if you’re wanting a more functional winter show, but they still have a fun, stylish aspect to them.

Tory Burch

A printed winter boot is a go-to for the girl who likes to play around with patterns and isn’t afraid to take some risks in her personal style. These Tory Burch boots still have a muted minimal vibe as it’s in black-and-white, but they can be the final touch you’ve been looking for.

Sunni Sunni

Black-owned footwear brand Sunni Sunni, founded in 2020, has an amazing selection of boots with details that make them a go-to and essential. Ranging from black to snakeskin and gracing the feet of celebrities like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, it’s the brand that might be taking over for winter boots.