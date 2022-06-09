The two-year runway hiatus from beloved designer Christopher John Rogers had no effect on fashion enthusiasts and fans’ elation for his recent Collection 10 runway show. Between the buzz on social media and the build-up from attendees, the anticipation was exhilarating. Devotees arrived at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Tuesday evening in their cherished CJR pieces from previous seasons or curated looks inspired by the brand’s colorful essence. The excitement for Collection 10 from industry editors, buyers, fellow designers, friends, and Christopher himself as he frolics down the runway was within reason, as the show did not disappoint.

The CFDA Fashion award-winning designer continues to take the industry by storm—collaborating with brands like Target and even styling Vice-President Kamala Harris for the 2021 Inauguration. Rogers continues to see great success and has an extensive list of accolades to be named, and this recent Resort 2023 runway show can be added to his docket of highlights. Christopher John Rogers has built a distinguishable brand identity with his use of imaginative prints, striking color combos, exaggerated silhouettes, and refined tailoring. With collection 10, we see Rogers challenging himself to show progression with these brand-defining themes.

Model Karli Kloss opened the show in a familiar look to that of Harris’s Inauguration suit. The purple monochromatic look consisted of a knitted turtleneck, ankle cut tailored trousers, and topped with a belted double-breasted trench. The collection features a variety of themes living in juxtaposition to each other with the vibrant deconstructed workwear with contrasting prints and patterns. It’s translative to society’s state with going back into the office versus working from home. We also see tried and true characteristics of the brand’s DNA that have taken precedent in previous years, such as striped rainbow play and voluminous skirts.

Christopher John Rogers’s playfulness with print pairings, exaggerated collars, peplums, and skirts, along with his staple inclusion of the rainbow in this collection, is consistent with the brand’s story. But season after season, CJR somehow finds a way to keep these concepts from feeling redundant. But in particular, his use of the rainbow during Pride month is a breath of fresh air. The way he conceptualizes the color range is organic and additive as opposed to how it’s being saturated in the market. It’ll be interesting to see what celebrities and stylists pull from the collection for upcoming red carpets. The collection is both wearable and dramatic, with many notable looks that will take center stage for upcoming events.