Christopher John Rogers Dresses Sarah Jessica Parker For The 2022 Met Gala

Courtesy of Getty Images

And just like that, fashion lovers have been graced with the moment we have been waiting for. The 2021 CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Christopher John Rogers, has teamed up with the Sex And The City star actress and ultimate fashion girl, Sarah Jessica Parker, for the 2022 Met Gala.

As the designer of the moment or rather the ‘it designer’, it was bound for Rogers to cross paths with Parker, one of fashion’s ‘it girls’. Parker arrived in a gorgeous wide-checkered bustier dress that was constructed with an exaggerated Marie Antoinette-like skirt in a matching print – she’s serving ‘Gilded Glamour’ indeed.

For Parker, a grand headpiece is definitely a statement in her wardrobe on Sex And The City and in the reboot And Just Like That, so it was only right to complete her ensemble with a breathtaking head accessory. Parker wore a Philip Treacy headpiece that is decorated with black and white feathers and pink flowers. And the cherry on top of the standout accessory is the see through-veil that takes the elegance to the next level.

See Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2022 Met Gala look designed by Christopher John Rogers ahead.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Sarah Jessica Parker attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )