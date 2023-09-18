Getty Images

Yesterday, French designer Olivier Rousteing posted on his Instagram to announce that the over 50 pieces of work for Balmain’s September Paris fashion show have been stolen. His driver called him to let him know that the car filled with the work that Rousteing was waiting on were gone. The driver, who is luckily safe, was headed to the Balmain headquarters and was suddenly “hijacked” by a group of people, according to Rousteing’s post.

With Paris Fashion Week almost here, there are only a few more weeks before the designer has to showcase his Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Rousteing said that him and his team will work “day and night,” starting over on all the stolen pieces to ensure the collection is shown by Paris Fashion Week on September 27th.

There is a lack of information regarding an ongoing investigation into the robbery, as stated by a Balmain spokesperson who has chosen not to disclose such details, as reported by BoF. The designer said in his Instagram message, “This is so disrespectful,” but seems to be looking ahead to finishing the collection with less than 10 days to complete it. The spokesperson at Balmain has said the show will go on the allotted date.

Many fashion insiders have expressed their support in this time of utter stress for Rousteing and the Balmain team in the comments of his post. We hope to see the show go on in just days ahead.