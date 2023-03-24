Vogue

Both Beyoncé and Olivier Rousteing created a wearable album. Each song on Renaissance now has a custom couture look designed for it. For French Vogue’s April issue, the designer/muse duo debuted “Renaissance couture.” Beyoncé and Rousteing have worked alongside each other for years, from tours and red carpets to Beychella, so this collab only seems fitting. The “ENERGY” singer shared with Vogue the significance of the couture collection and what it’s like to work with Rousteing. “Olivier is a dream collaborator and a constantly innovating and evolving creative. All that he has done as a Black designer in breaking down and opening doors has been inspiring. From our very first meeting to his designs over the years for my performances and appearances, I knew one day I would work with him on a collection. I am so proud of what we created and the synergy that formed between our teams.”

Each look is full of drama that visually conveys what Renaissance is, blending both Beyoncé and Rousteing’s visions seamlessly. Rousteing was filled with passion and inspiration that even when the French designer was on vacation, the sketches never stopped as he listened to Renaissance over and over again, just like the rest of us. The Beyoncé X Balmain collection is actually a historical moment because a Black woman has never overseen a couture collection for a historical Parisian fashion house. Lovely that this is happening at the tail end of Women’s History Month. The collection features 17 of the most gorgeous looks that will take you to a visual space of Renaissance.

Take a look at a few of the stunning themed looks.

As we prepare for the upcoming Renaissance tour in May, we wonder if this collection will inspire any of the stage looks.