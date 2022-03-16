Courtesy of Brand

The weather is officially breaking, the sun is setting later and the first official day of spring is only a few days away, which means it’s the perfect time to plan your next getaway. While you decide where to vacation, we’re here to point you in the right direction to ensure you travel in style.

Those days of having to sacrifice style for durability and functionality or vice versa are long gone, today’s best brands know that both are equally important. AWAY’s new Technicolor collection features an assortment of polycarbonate suitcases in an array of sizes and very fun colors.

Within the new collection, AWAY introduces two new colors: Tropic and Bloom. Tropic is made of a green outer shell with orange and blue details, and Bloom is made of an orange outer shell with blue details.

The new colorways are available in the Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium and Large suitcase. And there’s a color block option available just for the Carry-On size for the customers that want to experiment with two-toned outer shells, along with AWAY’s personalization options.

In addition to the new suitcases, the collection also introduces a packable sling bag (also known as a fanny pack) and a passport wallet. The AWAY Technicolor collection is available for purchase now on awaytravel.com.