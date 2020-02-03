Serena Williams Gets Carried Away With New Travel Collection

Photo Credit: Away Travel

Serena Williams, tennis legend, entrepreneur, fashion icon, badass mom and now, luggage designer. Yup, you read that right, as if Serena Williams didn’t already do it all, now the G.O.A.T. is entering the travel game with an exclusive partnership with popular luggage brand Away Travel.

First up in the multi-year partnership is a limited edition line-up of Away x Serena Williams products, co-designed by Serena Williams herself. Designed with the jet-setter in mind, the line will feature Away’s classic polycarbonate suitcases, as well as a collection of soft side, nylon suitcases from the brand’s new expandable line. Both sets will come in a bright ‘Rogue’ red exterior with multicolored camo printed interiors designed to reflect the bold spirit of Serena.

Williams’ collection also includes new accessories such as shoe cubes, packing cubes, each designed to match any Away x Serena Williams piece.





Here at ESSENCE we already know that our September cover girl Serena is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic, so it’s no surprise that the team at Away chose her for their partnership. “Serena defines today’s modern traveler, and her dynamic, multi-faceted lifestyle perfectly mirrors the essence of our brand and what Away stands for,” says Jen Rubio, Away co-founder, and Chief Brand Officer.

“Serena’s unique perspective on travel, combined with her natural eye for design, has made her an invaluable partner for us. With this collaboration, we’re looking forward to giving people a window into this side of Serena, shedding light on the habits, rituals, and experiences with travel that shape who she is.”

The Away x Serena Williams collection will be available for purchase beginning today and will be found exclusively at awaytravel.com and in Away stores.