5 Black-Owned Travel Goods To Get For Your Next Trip

Despite the exorbitant ticket prices right now, people are traveling with a zeal they haven’t had and couldn’t have since before the pandemic. Flights are being caught, trips are being planned, and wanderlust is being reactivated. But before you go and pull out that same ol’ luggage that collected dust in quarantine for your next trip, you might find that this is a good time to swap out the old for the new — and chic. Oh, and very black.
How about investing in high-quality luggage and essential goods for travel from Black-owned brands? Whether you’re looking to protect your passport or get a duffle to tote all of the extra clothes — aka, “options” — you probably don’t need to bring for your next trip, there are some great pieces to check out. Here are five of our favorites currently.
01
ASHYA Bolo Bag
New York-based brand Ashya, founded by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece, specializes in unisex travel goods. We can’t get enough of their Bolo Bag, which can be worn around the neck and holds passports, phones — whatever small necessities you need to keep close during your getaway.
This luggage set from Sonja Salmon’s brand Ebby Rayne comes with five different pieces for packing, including carryalls for shoes, laundry and other essentials. The bag is also vegan and trimmed with cork to give it a unique look and feel. And who doesn’t love 360 wheels?
You don’t have to choose the grey shade of this gorgeous bag from co-founder Tony “The Stitch Doctor” Dennis’s Tote & Carry line. However, you’ll have a hard time getting your hands on the bag in all the fun shades they were constructed in because so many are already sold out. It’s for good reason. Customers love the structured shape of the bag, the size, as well as the vegan alligator leather that makes up this particular style.
Have a short trip you want to take in style? The Mifland Rolltop Rucksack from Tobi Egberongbe’s hip brand will hold on to your essentials as you get to your destination, and help you look luxurious, thanks to the supple leather it’s made out of.