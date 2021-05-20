Best Luggage Brands For Every Style And Budget

We get it—the weather is finally warming up and after surviving a global pandemic spending time at home is the last thing you want to do. And with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing that fully vaccinated Americans could resume travel at low risk to themselves, having a beachy vacation will be a reality for many.
Whether you’re traveling first-class or road tripping to see your family, upgrade your luggage game with these stylish picks that work for every style and budget. Be prepared to set your imagination free as you dream about unforgettable vacations with stunning luggage.
01
Heys America Britto The Art of Modern Travel Suitcase
Be prepared for stares when rolling through the airport with this bad boy. The colorful print is super chic and a definite conversation starter. It’s also great if you’re prone to losing your suitcases (no judgment here!) or when you want to celebrate pop art and graffiti paintings on the go.
02
Calpak Luka Duffel
A true workhorse and show pony, this scratch-resistant metallic bag is best as an overnight bag, trip to the gym, or a carry-on that compliments any piece of luggage.
03
Skyline Spinner Suitcase
Your large suitcase should do two things: glide smoothly and provide you with optimal movement. Try this spinner suitcase for easy travel with maximum storage.
04
The North Face Rolling Thunder
Of course we love the size and color of this luggage, but they had us as self-cleaning wheels. How amazing is that? Also, the separate, zippered section is perfect for dirty clothes or shoes.
05
Monos Carry-On
If you’re tough on your luggage you’ll love this carry-on’s unbreakable polycarbonate shell that’s tough as nails. It also designed to fit in the overhead bin of almost any plane…even the tiny ones.