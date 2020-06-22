The last few months for the fashion industry have been nothing short of a roller coaster. COVID-19 concerns worsened as some retailers were forced to close stores while many small designer’s revenue completely halted. As soon as COVID concerns seemingly started to die down, the world debatably entered a social uprising due many Black lives being lost by the hands of the police.

This created a larger conversation about the duty some of our favorite brands have in regards to show support for their Black customers along with publicly combating racism. In response, many labels including Shopify’s parent company Shop announced affirmative action to support their Black customers and stockiest.

Last week Shop, the digital app that makes shopping easier, launched a new feature that puts Black-owned brands at the forefront. By clicking a “Shop Black-Owned” feature on the home page, the app takes you to a listicle of stockiest that you are able to follow as well as shop selected products straight from the app. “We stand with and for Black entrepreneurs and the Black community. Support Black-owned businesses today,” the feature reads. The list includes a range of brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle – from BLK MKT Vintage to the celeb-loved eyewear brand, Coco & Breezy.

Shop’s launch comes alongside parent company Shopify’s $1 million donation to NAACP, Black Health Alliance Canada, and Campaign Zero.

For more information visit here, and download Shop on iOS and Android.