E-Commerce Platform Shopify Launches New Mobile App

In a world of all things digital, e-commerce platforms are thriving. Pre Covid-19, the digital shopping industry was already blooming with brands like Net-A-Porter and Moda Operandi leading the pack. But in a world where everyone is now forced to shop online, commerce platform Shopify has made its latest adjustments to the pandemic. Brands are currently finding ways to go directly to the consumer, and Shopify’s new mobile app, ‘Shop’ makes indulging in your favorite luxury and local businesses extremely accessible.

Available on iOS and Android the app “acts as your personal shopping assistant that takes the stress out of online shopping.” Shop compiles all of your orders and tracking information in one place. Finding your tracking number, customer service information, and additional missing links that brands make it impossible for you to find can turn you off from online shopping completely. Shopify, however, is hoping to relieve that stress with this new project. Everything you need in one place.

Whether you’ve ordered from one store or 10 Shop intends to provide a seamless online shopping experience so that you don’t need to sift through inbox clutter or text notifications. In addition to the light shopping experience, if you’re ever looking for new brands, the app recommends fresh items to discover based on the brands you’ve previously shopped.

Considering the pandemic has left us no choice but to become online shopping experts, Shop lands at the perfect time to still support businesses while practicing staying at home. For more information on Shopify’s latest project, click here.