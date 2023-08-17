Aminé And New Balance Join Forces To Drop The Coolest Sneaker Of The Summer

New Balance

Aminé and New Balance have officially announced the release date for their newest sneaker collaboration. Set to launch later this month, the footwear partnership was teased back in May with a short clip featuring the rapper and his friends. In the video, a billboard appeared that read, “A Kid From Portland Has His Own Sneaker.”

The Aminé and New Balance 610 sneaker is named “The Mooz” and we feel it’s set to become the shoe of the summer. The colorway comprised of brown and banana yellow are a nod to the artist’s label Club Banana. Additions like the patent paneling on the side of the shoe featuring a floating banana pinpoint the incredible detailing this sneaker includes. Elsewhere, the design also has a toggle lacing system, premium brown leather panels, and intricate weaving. Yellow pops of color on the tongue and collaborative logos top off the design.

With this forthcoming release, Aminé joins New Balance collaborators like Joe Freshgoods, Salehe Bembury, and Boston’s streetwear boutique Bodega. He’s also been a brand ambassador since last year.

Amin​​é’s marketing for the shoe has been exciting to watch as it draws more anticipation to the drop date. The latest campaign video features the rapper in distress at his therapist’s office because he doesn’t have a pair of banana-inspired sneakers like everyone else. The joke continues as everyone from construction workers to a grocery shopper to his therapist has a pair of his upcoming drop, “The Mooz.”

You can purchase Aminé’s “The Mooz” New Balance on Club Banana’s website on August 22nd. Don’t be like Aminé feeling left out in the video.