New Music Of The Week: Doja Cat Shares 70s-Inspired Video For ‘Say So’

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Doja Cat released the highly-anticipated video for her hit single “Say So.” The infectious disco-infused track now has a 70s-inspired video to match, which sees Doja flirting with a handsome handyman and hitting the club.

The video also features Haley Sharpe, known on Tik Tok as @yodellinghaley. Sharpe helped “Say So” go viral on the app with a dance she created for the song.

The rapper-singer also brought disco vibes to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed “Say So” in a Swarovski-embellished jumpsuit.

Aminé – “Shimmy”

Aminé has arrived with his first single of 2020.

“Shimmy,” which samples Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “Shimmy Shimmy Yaw,” sees the rapper taking fans on a tour of Portland.

The rapper assures us that 2020 is his year and if “Shimmy” is any indication, it will be.

Burna Boy – “Odogwu”

Burna Boy has released a new track ahead of his upcoming Twice As Tall tour.

“Odogwu” arrives after 2019’s “Money Play” and Burna’s critically-acclaimed album African Giant. He’s set to kick off his world tour in May, beginning with a stop in Atlanta, GA, with appearances at the Roots Picnic, Broccoli City Fest, and Lollapalooza.

Lianne La Havas – “Bittersweet”

Lianne La Havas is back with her first new song since 2016, “Bittersweet.”

La Havas performed the new single for COLORS, sharing in a statement, “I’d forgotten how much I love singing. I’ve tapped into the best and worst parts of me and while I didn’t expect this to be the direction of my new music, it’s my reality and it’s driven by emotion.”

Jhené Aiko ft. Miguel and Future – “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)”

Singer Jhené Aiko has tapped Future and Miguel for her new song, “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.),” a celebration of pursuing whoever, and doing whatever, makes you happy despite what others think.

The single arrives with the announcement of Aiko’s upcoming tour, which kicks off in May and will follow the release of her next album CHILOMBO, which arrives March 6.