All The Trends Spotted On The 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

We hope to the acting gods that everyone Black wins (s/o to Issa — rooting for everybody Black). While sending out prayers, we’ve been watching what’s new on the red (or should we say champagne) carpet at this year’s 95th Annual Academy Awards, aka The Oscars. So far this award season, not that many looks have been show-stopping, but tonight, that may have changed. This time we had some pleasant surprises and even some trends to report on.

We’ve got a few repetitive themes, and if you know anything about a trend, if it shows up in mass, it’s definitely worth noting for the future. Look into what some of our favorite actors and actresses wore to this year’s Oscars and what trends are on their way to the red carpet for 2023.

Textured Blazers

The men this award season have been making the red carpet fun to spectate. Looks like bejeweled textured blazers are in. Two of our favorite actors, Jay Ellis and Terrance J, opted to spice up the usual suit in velvet and jeweled textures. Both also knew to keep the spice to a minimum in black hues rather than go too far into being outside of the box.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Jay Ellis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Terrence J attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Pastel Princess

Who doesn’t love a Disney princess? Model Winnie Harlow and our newest Ariel Halle Bailey both wore gorgeous pastel-colored dresses in yellow and powder blue. The long train on Harlow’s Armani Privé gown and the tulle layers on Bailey wrapped both looks up convincingly as Disney princess-approved.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

One Shoulder Drama

Tems and Angela Bassett both knew tonight was the night to show up and show out. Both women wore voluminous gowns that had a dramatic one-shoulder detail that stole the show on the “champagne carpet. Tems opted for an elegant white design by Lever Couture, while Bassett went for a vibrant purple Moschino gown that went along her skin perfectly.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Neon Satin

Satin is taking it this season, as the fabric is so lush and chic. It has a no-fuss elegance to it, and the legendary Ruth E. Carter (in Valentino) and Sabrina Elba (in Gucci) both wore the trend in bright hues of yellow and green that turn heads.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )