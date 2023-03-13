Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 95th Academy Awards was definitely one to remember. Held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, many of Black cinema’s stars – from Angela Bassett to Michael B. Jordan – were in attendance, and proved to be the perfect representation of BIPOC in the entertainment industry.

Out of the 23 awards up for grabs at the 2023 ceremony, six included people of color; nominated in the categories of Best Costume Design, Best Original Song, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. Unfortunately, Bassett and Brian Tyree Henry, the nominees for other two categories – Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role, respectively – weren’t able to leave with a golden statue, but their work this past year should continue to be heralded.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ruth E. Carter, winner of the Best Costume Design award for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

About an hour and a half into the award show, Ruth Carter won the Oscar in the category of Best Visual Effects, for her contributions to the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler. Carter opened her speech by saying: “Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is the Black woman.”

“She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film,” Carter added. She also spoke about her mother’s passing, and how working on the project prepared her for that moment. “I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan,” Carter said. “This is for my mother, she was 101.”

