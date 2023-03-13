Red Carpet Roundup: The 2023 Oscars

Home · Fashion

See all the looks from the champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
We’ve made it to the big night; The Oscars. Tonight the biggest names in Hollywood gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate an amazing year in film, last year. And while we await the suspense of if some of our favorite nominees this year will win it big at the ceremony (like Brian Tyree Henry and Angela Bassett), you know why we’re here — the red-carpet fashion. This year marks the 95th ceremony, with the red carpet going champagne instead. Stars like Laverne Cox in her custom icy-blue Vera Wang gown and Disney’s live-action Ariel, Halle Bailey in a voluminous blue princess-esque ball gown glowed on the red (we mean champagne) carpet.

Angela Bassett did the thing, looking regal in purple yet again this season (as she did at the BAFTA’s and the Wakanda premiere), this time in a purple Moschino gown. Fellow Wakanda star Danai Gurira opted for a sleek black Jason Wu gown worn with a sculptural updo. Zoe in Fendi couture, Jay Ellis in a sleek Fendi suit, and a special Halle Berry appearance in a white Tamara Ralph gown with a slit and floral appliqués. Our stars showed up and showed out!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ahead, get into all the looks from the 2023 Oscars. And check back as we update the gallery throughout the night.

