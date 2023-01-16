All The Looks From The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards

Another week, another red carpet. This week; the 28th Critics Choice Awards. Stars from film and television ascended on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles to celebrate the very best in cinema and television. And while it was a big night for entertainment, we’re here for the red carpet (the first actual red-colored carpet we’ve seen in a while). Stars like Viola Davis in a beautiful, brown sequined custom Valentino gown, Janelle Monáe in a sleek, sultry Vera Wang gown, and Sheryl Lee Ralph glittering in a strapless, gold custom Jovana Louis design –– proved that high glam was the theme of the night.

Whereas the Golden Globes was a bit more traditional Hollywood glam, attendees stepped a bit out of the box for this red carpet. Take Ayo Edebiri. She opted for a custom signature Thom Browne collegiate skirt-suit, complete with train. Golden Globe Winner (god, we love saying that) Quinta Brunson also took a different approach from what we’re used to seeing her in. She and her stylist Bryon Javar opted for a sparkling black, sheer illusion dress with tiers or pleated ruffles, anchoring the bottom as well as wrapping her body. The Dress, dubbed The Shadow Dress, was designed by red carpet favorite Robert Wun (see: Danai Gurira at Black Panther Wakanda Forever premiere, and Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Awards).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Thuso Mbedu attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Some of the trends we saw at last week’s Golden Globes have indeed trickled over to the Critics Choice Awards. There were lots of sequins (see: Viola Davis and Kerry Washington), with Till’s Danielle Deadwyler shimmering in a silver sequined custom Louis Vuitton halter gown.

Ahead, see all the looks from the red carpet.