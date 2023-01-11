The Hottest Trends From The 2023 Golden Globes

The 80th Golden Globes red carpet did not disappoint with looks from Black women that definitely deserve every nomination and award. Award season is back for the new year, and we’ve never been more excited to analyze and dig for info on all the looks we see. Some up-and-coming and established actors are up for winning with amazing performances last year and hopefully even more in 2023. As Sheryl Lee Ralph said on Instagram, “It’s a golden year.” As the red carpet went on, these looks, in particular, kept having a recurring theme — making a few of them trends. Among the gorgeous stars was an air of expectation as the Golden Globes was off the air last year amidst a boycott by none other than the very celebrities on the red carpet tonight.

Now the starlets are here to shine, and we wonder if these types of gowns and suits will continue to make an appearance on future red carpets as award season continues to roll out this year. In the meantime, take a look through what’s been trending on the red carpet so far.

Purple

Purple gowns were filling the red carpet this year, and it’s no wonder why, as these absolutely fabulous women had glowy skin alongside shades of deep plum and lavender in a multitude of silhouettes. The likes of Niecy Nash-Betts and Sheryl Lee Ralph showing out in purple goes to show that color is here to make a mark this year on the red carpet.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Niecy Nash-Betts arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Sequins

Sequins, sequins, and more sequines! Celebrities were taking the spotlight adorned in reflective jewels, giving them a goddess-like, ethereal look. Best Supporting Actress winner Angela Bassett turned heads in her classic Pamella Rowland gown and ’20s-inspired hairstyle as actress and comedian Nicole Byer was glowing in her ruffled mermaid-style Christian Siriano dress with built-in gloves; this look was a showstopper.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Nicole Byer arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)

Velvet Jackets

While stars like Tyler James Williams and Coleman Domingo pushed the bounds of menswear, other’s stuck to a more traditional route. But Insecure’s Jay Ellis and TikTok sensation Boman Martinez-Reid in velvet jackets were the moments of hope we needed. Both looked dapper in their black and deep burgundy blazer jackets, completing what would be a very simple look with a slight statement.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: Jay Ellis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Boman Martinez-Reid arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images)

Tulle

Layered tulle is something we haven’t seen much of on the red carpet until now. Quinta Brunson and Monica Ahanonu looked gorgeous in their tulle gowns, and both made tulle look elegant and elevated. Brunson’s mermaid-style and two-toned black and pink combo were exactly what we needed to see our favorite writer and “play teacher” in, while Ahanonu’s high-low and stack layered dress with a graceful train made for one of the most angelic looks of the night.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Quinta Brunson arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. — (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)