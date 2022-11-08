2022 CFDA Red Carpet Roundup

The white carpet of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards was nothing sort of a fashion show — which is to be expected. For the American fashion industry’s biggest night, attendees showed up in their finest garb, some even fresh off the runway. It was a star-studded affair with everyone from Kerry Washington to Keke palmer (and even a Cher citing) turning up to celebrate the best in contemporary American fashion. At this year’s ceremony, there was a lot to celebrate, from Law Roach’s inaugural Stylist Award to legendary stylist and creative powerhouse Patti Wilson being honored with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Lenny Kravitz walked away with the Fashion Icon Award and a Special Anniversary Award, which was awarded to famed designer and longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks.
It was a night of tribe dressing. Many attendees supported nominated designers, similar to a sports team. On team Thom Browne were Jaden Smith, Janelle Monae, and Precious Lee, who all showed their collegiate-inspired pride in support of the ‘American Menswear Designer of the Year.’ Over on team Luar, supermodel Paloma Elsesser and Hiandra Martinez were moody and high glam in looks fresh off the SS23 runway. Luar designer Raul Lopez walked away with the’ American Accessories Designer of the Year’ award.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Lenny Kravitz attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Ahead, see all the looks from the industry’s biggest night.
Janelle Monáe At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Thom Browne
Kerry Washington At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Keke Palmer At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Carolina Herrera
Halle Bailey At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Carolina Herrera
Patti Wilson At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Schiaparelli
Cassie At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Annakiki
Regina Hall At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Jason Wu
La La Anthony At Thee 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Rick Owens
Tinashe At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Vintage Dior
Jaden Smith At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Thom Browne
Natalia Bryant At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Tom Ford
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Terrance Zhou
Carlos Nazario At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Raul Lopez & Hiandra Martinez At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Luar
Hiandra Martinez At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Luar
Paloma Elsesser At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Luar
Adesuwa Aighewi At the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ugbad Abdi At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Aurora James At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Anok Yai At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Gucci by Tom Ford
Wisdom Kaye At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Raisa Flowers At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Robert Wun
Jerry Lorenzo At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Fear Of God
Jesse Williams At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Thom Browne
CaSandra Diggs At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Precious Lee At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Thom Browne.
Willy Chavarria & Moses Sumney At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Wearing Willy Chavarria.
LaQuan Smith At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Taofeek Abijako & Jacques Agbobl At The 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards