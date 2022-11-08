2022 CFDA Red Carpet Roundup

The white carpet of the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards was nothing sort of a fashion show — which is to be expected. For the American fashion industry’s biggest night, attendees showed up in their finest garb, some even fresh off the runway. It was a star-studded affair with everyone from Kerry Washington to Keke palmer (and even a Cher citing) turning up to celebrate the best in contemporary American fashion. At this year’s ceremony, there was a lot to celebrate, from Law Roach’s inaugural Stylist Award to legendary stylist and creative powerhouse Patti Wilson being honored with the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard. Lenny Kravitz walked away with the Fashion Icon Award and a Special Anniversary Award, which was awarded to famed designer and longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks.

It was a night of tribe dressing. Many attendees supported nominated designers, similar to a sports team. On team Thom Browne were Jaden Smith, Janelle Monae, and Precious Lee, who all showed their collegiate-inspired pride in support of the ‘American Menswear Designer of the Year.’ Over on team Luar, supermodel Paloma Elsesser and Hiandra Martinez were moody and high glam in looks fresh off the SS23 runway. Luar designer Raul Lopez walked away with the’ American Accessories Designer of the Year’ award.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Lenny Kravitz attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Ahead, see all the looks from the industry’s biggest night.