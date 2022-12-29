2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More

2022 was quite the year for the fashion industry. From the debut of designers Maximilian Davis and Rhuigi Villaseñor to the exit of designers Alessandro Michele and Riccardo Tisci, to barbicore and the sisterhood of the traveling Miu Miu mini skirt — there is much to look back on. It was a year of celebration yet also sadness (re: the passing of fashion heavyweights André Leon Talley, Thierry Mugler, and Issey Miyake). The Luar bag dominated as the “it” bag, securing Raul Lopez this year’s CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year, Loewe with its ballon heels and inflated sunglasses, owned street style, and crocs made a huge comeback thanks to Salehe Bembury.

This past year also saw a further push towards more diversity with the NYFW Spring/Summer official calendar, including the largest number of Black designers to date. Designers like Theophilio, No Sesso, and Sergio Hudson anchored fashion week, delivering all the excitement, viral moments, and trends. 2022 also was the year Rihanna reimagined pregnancy fashion — and honestly, baby bumps will never be hidden again. Street style also was at its most diverse, with tons of Black girl magic all over the galleries from NYFW to PFW (check out our SS23 NYFW street-style coverage courtesy of THE Darrel hunter).

Courtesy of Woolmark Prize

Ahead, let’s unpack 2022’s best in fashion: from the runways and ad campaigns to releases, collabs, and more.