2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More

Let's unpack the year through fashion: from the runways and ad campaigns, trends, collaborations, and more.
2022 was quite the year for the fashion industry. From the debut of designers Maximilian Davis and Rhuigi Villaseñor to the exit of designers Alessandro Michele and Riccardo Tisci, to barbicore and the sisterhood of the traveling Miu Miu mini skirt — there is much to look back on. It was a year of celebration yet also sadness (re: the passing of fashion heavyweights André Leon Talley, Thierry Mugler, and Issey Miyake). The Luar bag dominated as the “it” bag, securing Raul Lopez this year’s CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year, Loewe with its ballon heels and inflated sunglasses, owned street style, and crocs made a huge comeback thanks to Salehe Bembury.

This past year also saw a further push towards more diversity with the NYFW Spring/Summer official calendar, including the largest number of Black designers to date. Designers like Theophilio, No Sesso, and Sergio Hudson anchored fashion week, delivering all the excitement, viral moments, and trends. 2022 also was the year Rihanna reimagined pregnancy fashion — and honestly, baby bumps will never be hidden again. Street style also was at its most diverse, with tons of Black girl magic all over the galleries from NYFW to PFW (check out our SS23 NYFW street-style coverage courtesy of THE Darrel hunter).

Courtesy of Woolmark Prize

Ahead, let’s unpack 2022’s best in fashion: from the runways and ad campaigns to releases, collabs, and more.

01
Christopher John Roger’s Collection 010
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
02
The Return of Kelela At Ferragamo
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
03
Theophilio SS23′
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
04
Valentino’s Pink Collection
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
05
Rihanna Revolutionized Pregnancy Fashion
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
06
The Launch Of Black Fashion Fair Volume 0: SEEN
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Photo: Quil Lemons. Courtesy of BFF
07
Fe Noel’s Money Dress
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
08
Street Style At NYFW Was Incredibly Diverse
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Darrel Hunter
09
LOEWE EVERYTHING!
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
10
Telfar’s Rainbow Takeover
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Telfar
11
Dapper Dan X Gap
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Gap
12
FAMU Marching Band At Louis Vuitton’s SS 23′ Show
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
GETTY IMAGES
13
Victor Glemaud’s Tribute To Andre Leon Talley
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
Getty Images
14
Long Live Mugler
2022 A Year In Fashion: Shows, Releases, Collabs & More
GETTY IMAGES
