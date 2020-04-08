15 Iconic Black Fashion Moments Through Film

The fashion in black cinema is unmatched. It’s bold, powerful, effortlessly sexy and of course iconic. We have the ability to flawlessly move from a soft, mild display of fashion to flashy and exuberant. Either way, it’s full of personality.

Style in black cinema is done with such intention that wardrobe breathes life into the characters on screen, and vice versa. Classics over 20 years old such as Eve’s Bayou, perfectly intertwines delicate Southern style with the story of young girlhood and family tragedy. And still in 2019 films like Queen & Slim are told with poetic speech and imagery, all while being one of the most stylish films last year.

Style trends are born and reborn through characters we’ve come to know and love. Here’s 15 iconic looks from black characters in cinema.