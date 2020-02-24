Although it seems like this award season just didn’t get it right this year, the tide changed last weekend at the fourth annual American Black Film Festival Honors.
The event, hosted by Black-ish star Deon Cole, honored Watchmen star Louis Gossett, Jr. with the Hollywood Legacy Award; Queen & Slim writer Lena Waithe with the Industry Renaissance Award and Harriet star Cynthia Erivo earned the Rising Star Award. And along with Just Mercy star Jamie Foxx being honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award, the entire film was also recognized as Movie of the Year.
Let’s go inside the awards show that was for us, by us.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Lena Waithe ABFF Honors Dinner. Arrivals at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Cynthia Erivo attends ABFF Honors Dinner. Arrivals at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Nafessa Williams attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Logan Browning attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Miss Lawrence attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
Tiffany Haddish and Cynthia Erivo
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Tiffany Haddish and Cynthia Erivo pose with the Rising Star Award backstage during the American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Jamie Foxx attends ABFF Honors Dinner. Arrivals at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA, USA. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / ABFF)
