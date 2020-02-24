Although it seems like this award season just didn’t get it right this year, the tide changed last weekend at the fourth annual American Black Film Festival Honors.

The event, hosted by Black-ish star Deon Cole, honored Watchmen star Louis Gossett, Jr. with the Hollywood Legacy Award; Queen & Slim writer Lena Waithe with the Industry Renaissance Award and Harriet star Cynthia Erivo earned the Rising Star Award. And along with Just Mercy star Jamie Foxx being honored with the Excellence in the Arts Award, the entire film was also recognized as Movie of the Year.

Let’s go inside the awards show that was for us, by us.