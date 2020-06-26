Sitting Is The New Smoking! Marco Borges On The Importance Of Moving Daily

ESSENCE’s first ever virtual ESSENCE Festival Of Culture has kicked off with back-to-back nonstop conversations designed to help you live your best life and enjoy the summer. Yesterday, at week one of the two-part 2020 ESSENCE Wellness House event, New York Times best-selling author and founder & CEO of 22 Days Nutrition, Marco Borges, stopped by in partnership with Wal-Mart, to talk about healthy eating and living. During his event, Healthy Cooking Demo: Nourishing from the Inside Out w/Marco Borges, presented by Walmart-Exercise Daily, Borges took a moment to stress the importance of never letting your lifestyle become too sedentary.

“You are in control of your health. How much are you moving? Sitting is the new smoking they say,” said the best-selling author of The 22-Day Revolution: The Plant-Based Program That Will Transform Your Body, Reset Your Habits, and Change Your Life. And the truth is that while it sounds like a joke, it’s not. Most people spend the majority of their day sitting down. We’ve gotta mov more!”

Don’t feel overwhelmed. Getting your body moving should come a little more naturally than you think.

“Our bodies are meant for movement,” Borges adds. “At least 30 minutes of exercises three days a week, and ideally would be five days a week, 30-45 minutes of exercise. And that exercise could be something as simple as walking.”