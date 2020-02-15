Yvonne Orji To Tape First HBO Comedy Special At Howard University

Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS

Comedian and Insecure actress Yvonne Orji has landed her first HBO special.

Orji will debut an hour-long comedy special on the premium TV network, filming the special live in front of an audience at Howard University. The comedy special will also feature footage shot in Nigeria in early January.

The special, directed by Chris Robinson, will be written and executive produced by Orji with Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman also attached as executive producers.

The actress hinted at plans for a stand-up special back in 2018 during the New York Comedy Festival, telling Essence, “I’m working on an hour special so I’m working on holding some of the stuff, teasing stuff out even more.”

Orji’s special will be taped Saturday, February 29 at Howard and premiere on HBO this summer.