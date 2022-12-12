10 Must-See Black Films Coming This Winter

This has been a strong year in Black cinema. Since 2022 began, we have seen films with strong narratives surrounding real and fictional characters of the diaspora such as The Woman King, A Jazzman’s Blues, Till, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And there are several more projects coming in the next season that will build on that catalog.

The month of December had a strong opening with the release of the polarizing project Emancipation from AppleTV+. Starring Will Smith, the film told the story of “Whipped Peter,” the former slave who’s graphic photo was published in a 1863 issue of Harper’s Weekly. It also includes the sequel to 2009’s blockbuster Avatar, where we will see Zoë Saldaña reprise her role as Neytiri, the daughter of the leaders of the Omaticaya. Right before Christmas, I Wanna Dance With Somebody drops; and will focus on the life and career of the late Whitney Houston.

Going into the new year, They Cloned Tyrone will be released by Netflix. This sci-fi action flick originally slated for the 4th quarter of 2022, stars Teyonah Parris, John Boyega, and Jamie Foxx. The House Party remake is also scheduled for January, along with Storm Reid’s new film, Missing. And s the winter months draw to a close in March, audiences will have the third installment of Creed, directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, along with Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashad, and more.

Take a look at ESSENCE’s Winter Movie Preview List below.